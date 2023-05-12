DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A minor was killed when their car crashed into a dump truck Friday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The minor, who Hardee said is from Florence, was traveling north on Mineral Springs Road and crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck traveling south, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The name of the minor will not be released.