DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A minor was killed when their car crashed into a dump truck Friday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
The minor, who Hardee said is from Florence, was traveling north on Mineral Springs Road and crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck traveling south, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The name of the minor will not be released.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.