LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State and Pee Dee authorities are investigating the death of a Darlington County man reported missing last week, according to WLTX-TV in Columbia.

Tavaris Dolford, 20, was found dead at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a vehicle on Dutch Lane in neighboring Lee County, CBS affiliate WLTX reported, citing information from the Lee County coroner. Dolford had been reported missing by his family on Thursday, who told authorities that he was last seen on South Center Road in Darlington County.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lee and Darlington County sheriff’s offices are investigating.