DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The mother of an 18-year-old who was killed in a shooting in May 2021 has filed a lawsuit against Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

The lawsuit, filed May 9 by Jessica James Peavy, alleges Hudson was negligent in the shooting death of Caleb James, which happened on May 13, 2021.

Deputies responded to the shooting, which happened in the 2900 block of White Sands Circle in Hartsville, after a woman, Jennifer Jimenez, said that her daughter’s boyfriend had shot himself.

The lawsuit shows that in an incident report, deputies spoke with Cassandra Escobar, Jimenez’s daughter, who told deputies her boyfriend (James) was playing with his gun and accidentally shot himself.

No arrests were made at the scene and deputies told Deputy Coroner Todd Hardee that it was a self-inflicted gunshot.

After James’ death, Hardee informed Peavy that there was something wrong with Escobar’s story about what had happened, and decided to do an investigation on his own.

The sheriff’s office did not assist in Hardee’s investigation, instead “failing to follow even the most basic of investigative protocols,” the lawsuit alleges.

The sheriff’s office assigned investigator, Heather Mays, knew basic evidence control was not followed, as Peavy told her she had James’ phone and that there were relevant messages on the phone that revealed jealous and violent threats made by Escobar against James.

The lawsuit shows that through his own investigation, Hardee was able to get a statement from Escobar where she admitted to shooting Caleb after she was confronted with a polygraph on June 2, 2021.

She was originally charged with manslaughter before she was indicted on murder charges on or about Feb. 17, 2022.

The criminal charges were brought “in spite of DCSO’s gross negligence in this matter,” the lawsuit alleges. Hudson personally admitted to Peavy the “obvious failures” to follow basic investigative/evidence protocols, specifically having admitted James’ phone should have never been returned to Peavy and should have instead been collected as evidence.

On March 31, 2022, Mays put in a two-week notice resigning her position with the sheriff’s office. Shortly after, Mays made a Facebook post defending the sheriff’s office actions during the investigation, which apparently had support from Escobar and her family, the lawsuit shows.

Due to this, Peavy also sued for emotional distress. She is suing for an unspecified amount in damages.