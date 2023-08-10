DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County mother is still seeking justice after her son was killed in 2020.

Last week marked three years since his death. Cynthia Jackson told News13 that her son was shot 20 times while his daughter was inside his home.

Jackson said she still lives in fear of her life as the person who was charged in Brian Jackson’s death is out on bond.

“They’re out there walking around,” she said. “Whoever did that . . . they might come get me.”

July 31 marked three years since Brian Jackson was killed outside of a home on Silverpine Lane between Hartsville and Society Hill.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Ronnie McDougal with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

“He left two kids behind, a boy and a young girl. They needed their daddy,” Cynthia Jackson said. “I don’t think Brian Willis Jackson deserved 20 times also in the head . . . overkill. A dog don’t deserve that.”

Warrants obtained by News13 previously say that McDougal was paid by one of at least three other people to kill Brian, though their names have not been made public.

The Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office said McDougal, who was also arrested for allegedly killing a North Carolina hemp farmer at the Hartsville Airport in 2021, has been out on bond since June 2022.

His bond was granted by Judge Michael Holt.

“I had to bury my son and they have all the rights to walk around, living their life,” Cynthia Jackson said. “And I got dirt over my son? I can’t see him no more?”

News13 spoke with Sheriff James Hudson Jr., who said his office is doing everything it can to find more information about Jackson’s death.

Hudson said the problem in this case is that no one is willing to come forward with information on why Jackson was murdered and who else may be involved.

“The Jackson family wants justice. We are tired of grieving for so long,” Cynthia Jackson said. “It’s been three years.”

McDougal’s case has not been put on the trial docket as of Thursday. Hudson said anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office.