DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night on Interstate 20 in Darlington County after running into the back of a box truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. while both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 near mile-marker 133, SCHP Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle died at the scene, Tidwell said. The driver of the 2007 Freightliner box truck was not hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

The SCHP is investigating the crash.

