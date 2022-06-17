DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday evening in Darlington County.
The tornado happened at 6:30 p.m. northeast of Lamar, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service will provide more details about the tornado with its storm survey results.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.