DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several dozen Darlington County High School students walked out of their classes on Monday to protest a change in the school’s Black History Month program, officials said.

The walkout of about 100 students was a peaceful one, a spokesperson for Darlington County schools said in an email statement.

“District and school administration were on hand at the protest to ensure the safety of students, spokesperson Audrey Childers said. “The Darlington County School District recognizes that our students have a right to use their voices positively and responsibly to effect change. At the same time, we must balance their freedom of speech with our responsibility to protect their safety and to provide a learning environment free of disruptions for our other students.”

Dr. Tim Newman, the district’s superintendent, and student leaders will meet this week to address the students’ concerns, Childers said.