DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A longtime neighbor of a Darlington County man accused of shooting two convenience store employees before shooting himself said Wednesday he was surprised by Saturday’s incident.

The shooter, Lavern Joint, 55, died from his injuries, the Darlington County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

Alvin Benjamin, who lived beside Joint, said the shooting was unusual behavior for someone who was normally funny and in good spirits.

“I’m trying to replay this in my mind,” Benjamin said. “And to ask myself how this could have been.”

Authorities said Joint pulled out a handgun after getting into an argument with two employees at the Dream Mart and shot them before turning the gun on himself.

Benjamin said the last time he saw Joint, everything seemed normal.

“The last time that I visited home was in September or so, and I saw him then. [He was the] same Lavern that I knew,” Benjamin said. “[He] always had something funny to say and would go on about his business.”

Authorities have not said anything about a motive for the shooting, but Benjamin said that Joint’s mother, two of his sisters, and a niece have all died during the past five years.

“There has been a lot of loss within his family, just from a personal standpoint there,” Benjamin said. “It used to be lively back there with them living there, but now it’s you know kind of desolate.”

Authorities said the two employees are still at a local hospital but gave no other information about their conditions.

Benjamin said the shooting was a tragic situation, but he still has questions about how this could have happened.

“Of course, you know the argument started the incident,” Benjamin said. “But in my opinion, I just feel like there’s much more than meets the eye.”

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.