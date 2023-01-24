DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials.
Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said.
Law enforcement said the area was “all-clear” and the lockdowns at the schools were lifted.
No further details were available.
