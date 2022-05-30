DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating the death of fish in Black Creek, which runs through Darlington County, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated a fish kill Saturday, Lucas said. There were deaths in fish across several species.

An exact number of fish that were killed has not yet been determined, according to Lucas.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also investigating and will determine who is responsible and what punishments they’d face, Lucas said.

