DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a motorcycle hit several mailboxes and a pole Tuesday night near Hartsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 11:06 p.m. on East Home Avenue, about five miles east of Hartsville, troopers said. The motorcycle driver died on scene.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.