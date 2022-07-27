DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a motorcycle hit several mailboxes and a pole Tuesday night near Hartsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:06 p.m. on East Home Avenue, about five miles east of Hartsville, troopers said. The motorcycle driver died on scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.