DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Darlington County.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. on Ruby Road just north of Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota sedan was the only person in the car and died at the scene after going off the road and overturning several times, SCHP said.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

