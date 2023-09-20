DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 3:35 a.m. near mile-marker 168, about 7 miles east of Darlington, SCHP Lance Cpl. William Bennett said.

According to Bennett, the person was hit by a 2000 Kenworth tractor truck and a 2003 Toyota SUV while both vehicles were traveling south.

No additional information was immediately available.

