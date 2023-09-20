DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 3:35 a.m. near mile-marker 168, about 7 miles east of Darlington, SCHP Lance Cpl. William Bennett said.
According to Bennett, the person was hit by a 2000 Kenworth tractor truck and a 2003 Toyota SUV while both vehicles were traveling south.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.