DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night on Highway 52 in Darlington County, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. when a 2008 Ford SUV hit the person who was in the roadway near Parker Drive about 3 miles north of Darlington, Pye said. The SUV was traveling south. The SUV driver was not hurt.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

