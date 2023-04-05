DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV while walking on W. Smith Avenue in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. as the person was walking east near Highway 52 and was hit by a 2017 Honda SUV, which was also traveling east, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The SUV driver was not hurt.

There are no charges in the incident, Miller said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.