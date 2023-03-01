DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Tuesday night while walking on Highway 52 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Town & Country minivan that hit the person was injured and taken to the hospital, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The incident happened at about 9:10 p.m. about five miles south of Darlington.

Bolt said the minivan was traveling south on Highway 52 when it hit the person, who was walking south on the highway. The driver was alone in the vehicle, and no information was immediately available about their condition.

