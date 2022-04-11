DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating after a person was shot in the leg on Monday, Sheriff James Hudson said.
The shooting happened in the area of Nandina Street near Hartsville, and Hudson said the person who was shot has been “very, very uncooperative.”
The person’s injury are not considered life-threatening, Hudson said.
No additional information was immediately available.
