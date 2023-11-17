DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on North Center Road in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. about 3 miles west of Darlington, SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The 2006 Ford pickup was traveling south on North Center Road when it went off the right side of the highway and hit a mailbox before going back across the road and overturning.

The driver was the only person in the truck, Bolt said. No additional information was immediately available.

