HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — People normally drink to kick back, but on Friday, they drank to give back.

A new monthly event aims to raise funds for local animal shelters. A percentage of the sales at Wild Heart Brewing Company in Hartsville went to the Darlington County Humane Society.

Some of the proceeds from “Pints for Paws” will go the existing animal shelter, while some will go towards a new shelter in the works for Hartsville.

Becky Skipper of the Darlington County Humane Society’s fundraising committee said the shelter frequently faces overcrowding. She said people and businesses stepping up to help raise funds are much-needed.

“It seems like over the years, we have always been at max capacity. We continue to be at max capacity, and the need for a new property comes with a need for more funds,” Skipper said. “It’s really about getting a proper indoor facility to house these animals, the volunteers and the employees.”

Skipper said the Darlington County Humane Society has already raised over $1.5 million if its $5 million goal for the Hartsville shelter.

Pints for Paws started at 4 p.m. Wild Heart Brewing Company was cofounded by Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock.