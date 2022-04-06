HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities used a Taser on a man Wednesday evening after he allegedly assaulted sheriff’s deputies while they were trying to restrain him, Hartsville police said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, authorities were called after a man began acting strangely while walking in traffic and removing his clothes in the middle of the road at Carolina Avenue and Fourth Street.

He allegedly hit one of the deputies trying to restrain him and tried to take one of their Tasers.

“Police had to try to restrain him and a TASER was deployed,” the HPD Facebook post said. “This could have easily escalated beyond a TASER deployment, however thanks to the quick response of a number of HPD officers and DCSO deputies, they were able to get him restrained and to the hospital for evaluation.”

Police have not said what charges, if any, the man could be facing. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no injuries were reported, police said.

News13 has reached out to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., but he has yet to respond.

