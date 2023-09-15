DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County substitute teacher has been arrested after allegedly hitting a 9-year-old child multiple times on the buttocks, according to a police incident report obtained by News13.

Taneshia Lisbon was arrested on Sept. 8 and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a charge of third-degree assault and battery. She was released the next day on a $1,000 surety bond, according to online jail records.

The principal at Thornwell Elementary School in Hartsville informed police on Sept. 8 that she had met with the mother of a student whose child had informed her that a substitute teacher had hit them during recess in the school’s courtyard, the report said.

At the request of the principal, officers reviewed surveillance video and saw that the teacher, identified as Taneshia Lisbon, was sitting at a picnic table before getting up and walking toward the student, the report said. Officers then saw Libson grab the student’s arm and hit them on the buttocks about four to five times.

While watching the video, officers also saw Lisbon forcefully pick up the student and take them by the arm back to the picnic table where she had been seated, the report said.

The principal and two detectives who were also briefed on the incident viewed the video, the report said.

No additional information was immediately available.