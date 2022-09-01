DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will truly be missed.”

No other information surrounding Brown’s death was immediately available.