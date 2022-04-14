DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are responding to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road.
There is a large police presence in the area, and a portion of the road has been closed off at this time.
News13 is working to learn more, but details are limited at this time in this active investigation.
