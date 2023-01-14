DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 133, SCHP said.
A 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-20 when it ran off the right side of the road, side-swiped a disabled 2012 Honda sedan and hit several trees, according to the SCHP.
The driver of the tractor-trailer died from injuries sustained in the crash, SCHP said. The name of the driver has not yet been released. A passenger in the tractor-trailer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP. Count on News13 for updates.