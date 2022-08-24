DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and pickup is slowing traffic on Interstate 20 near the Darlington and Lee county line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In a tweet at about 8:40 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Lee said eastbound traffic on the interstate is moving slowly and that drivers should expect “some delays.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.