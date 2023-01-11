DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened on Dec. 12, 2022, at the 600 block of Jamestown Avenue near Darlington, according to the sheriff’s office. A 21-year-old man identified as Davion Hough was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car, where officials determined he had been shot dead.

No further details were immediately available. This incident remains under investigation.