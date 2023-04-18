DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County deputy who accidentally fired his weapon while responding to a call for a suspicious person was suspended for three days, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

“As I reopened the door and readjusted my grip on my duty weapon, my index finger inadvertently swept into the trigger guard enough to fire one round,” the deputy who fired the gun wrote in the incident report, which was obtained Tuesday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The deputy’s supervisor was also written up for the incident, according to Hudson. He said his department holds everyone accountable.

Hudson said his employees have monthly training and often review policies and protocol.

According to 911 recordings obtained by News13, the incident took place after a caller reported seeing two people with flashlights at a building across from The Barn of All Trades on Lee State Park Road west of Lamar.

Despite the caller telling dispatch multiple times that the people were across from The Barn and not at The Barn, the dispatcher can be heard on the recordings dispatching deputies to The Barn itself, which is where the deputy’s gun then went off.

The Barn does powder coating, metal fabrication, sandblasting, welding, metal art, machining and custom signs and graphics, according to its website.

