DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An altercation that took place at a Lamar basketball game is under investigation, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Tuesday in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Major David Young with the DCSO said more details would be provided once the investigation is over and if an arrest is made.
No additional information was immediately available.