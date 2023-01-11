DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Darlington County home and leaving with a gun, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, of Hartsville, was arrested and is now facing several charges including first-degree burglary and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened Monday at a home on the 2300 block of Oleander Drive near Darlington, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barrow-Heidt entered the home on Oleander Drive through the back door late at night and armed himself with a gun found inside, according to an arrest warrant. Barrow-Heidt then left the home with the gun. He was later arrested by the Hartsville Police Department.

Barrow-Heidt was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond, booking records show.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.