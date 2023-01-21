DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead.
The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.
The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street near Darlington, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at DCSO.
