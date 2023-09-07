DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a person showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.
Hudson said the sheriff’s office is working with Darlington police in the investigation. The person who was shot is expected to be OK.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.