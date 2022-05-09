Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County woman’s dog was found dead in Chesterfield County after going missing from the Timberchase community of Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

George was a 10-month-old English Bulldog and a beloved pet. On Friday, the fence to his backyard washed out and he went missing. On Saturday, he was found three miles away in Chesterfield County, shot and killed on the side of the road.

The dog appeared to be shot and mutilated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caroline Perry and Shannon Simmons, George’s owners, said they were on a cruise when it happened. Simmons’ mother and sister were watching the house when he went missing. They found empty cans of dog food around the yard, which they believe someone used to lure him away from the house.

“They castrated him,” Perry said. “They cut all his genitals off and there are no other marks on him. This is some sick individual that’s loose.”

“He was so sweet,” Simmons said. “He brought such joy to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

