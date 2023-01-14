DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said.

SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with this investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.