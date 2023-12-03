DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating after an inmate died at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it handed the investigation over to SLED.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
