DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County that left a 65-year-old man dead, according to officials.

A SLED couldn’t provide a more specific location at this time but said more information will be released later Friday. A News13 crew is on scene in the 1900 block of East Old Camden Road northeast of Hartsville where a large law enforcement presence can be seen.

Chief Deputy Chad McInville said the coroner was called to the scene. Neighbors said they heard shouting before deputies arrived. They also said it’s usually a quiet neighborhood and they were surprised to see law enforcement.

The person who died was a 65-year-old man, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

SLED agents are talking to neighbors and asking questions. Sheriff James Hudson said the community needs prayers in times like these.

“People are hurting,” Hudson said. “It’s just a sad time in our society right now. Too much violence going on.”

“We just need prayer,” Hudson added. “These men and women are out here trying to do their job and it’s just a hard time right now.”

Officers remained on the scene, as of noon.

News13 is working to learn more details about the incident. Count on us for updates.

It’s the second deadly shooting by a Darlington County deputy in 2022 and comes a day after SLED said it was investigating after a suspect exchanged gunfire with North Myrtle Beach police.