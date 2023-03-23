DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. is in jail again after he was arrested by Hartsville police on a weapons charge, a city spokesperson said.
Jordan Andrew Hudson, 30, was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, records show. The spokesperson said he will be charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. As of 12:30 p.m., no charges were listed on the jail’s website.
The spokesperson did not provide any other details about Hudson’s arrest.
Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting someone in the back in the 2200 block of N. Center Road.
He was released on a $200,000 bond in December 2020 but was returned to jail in June 2021 after his dad initiated a bond revocation because he felt that Jordan was not following the conditions of his bond.
When contacted by News13, Sheriff Hudson referred all questions to an attorney.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.