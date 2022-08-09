DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records.

Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting someone in the back in the 2200 block of N. Center Road.

He was released on a $200,000 bond in December 2020 but was returned to jail in June 2021 after his dad initiated a bond revocation because he felt that Jordan was not following the conditions of his bond.

