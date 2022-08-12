DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education voted Wednesday to permanently revoke the educator’s license for a former Darlington County School District teacher.

The decision came after Anna Patton pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a student who was between the ages of 16 to 17, according to the order of revocation.

“The State Board finds that Ms. Patton engaged in unprofessional conduct, immorality, conduct involving moral turpitude, and crime against the law or the United States due to her guilty plea of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age,” the order reads.

Patton was sentenced in May to five years in prison, suspended to 30 days in jail. She will be on probation for 3.5 years.

Patton was arrested in January 2020 and accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with the student between October 2019 and January 2020.

Her license was suspended in June 2020 when she was charged with criminal exploitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to minors and sexual battery of a student.

The permanent revocation will be reported to all South Carolina school districts within a month, and to the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification.