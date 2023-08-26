DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Several fights broke out during the Darlington High School versus Hartsville High School football game in Darlington, according to district officials.

In an abundance of caution, law enforcement made the decision to clear the field, stadium, and grounds.

School and district officials along with coaching staffs, in consultation with law enforcement, made the decision to continue the game without fans.

“Darlington County School District and our schools will never tolerate this type of behavior on any of our campuses or during any event involving our students,” the district said in the release. “We will pursue action to the fullest extent to make sure those responsible for these disruptions are held accountable. Our student-athletes, their coaches, and families deserve the opportunity to compete with the highest standards of safety and sportsmanship. We appreciate our law enforcement partners acting swiftly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes and fans.”