DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly fled after a September hit-and-run crash that injured one person was arrested on Thursday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler Dominique McDonald was charged with hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony charge and released on Friday on a $40,000 bond from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 near Ebenezer Road, and the sheriff’s office said the suspect left his vehicle at the scene.

Officers were able to identify McDonald after finding a driver’s license in the glove compartment of the vehicle, according to warrants. Officers also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Information about the victim’s condition has not been released by deputies.