DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed Monday night when an SUV crashed in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. when a 2010 Lexus SUV traveling north on Floyds Road near Leavensworth Road went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, Ridgeway said.

No additional information was immediately available.