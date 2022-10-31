DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Hartsville, according to Darlington County authorities.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Security Drive in Hartsville, authorities said.
The boy, who has not been identified, died after he was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Police said they think the shooting was an isolated event.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to assist with this investigation, according to a news release.
