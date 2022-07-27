DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teen was shot early Wednesday morning in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at about 2:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Rio Drive in the Darlington area and found that a 16-year-old was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting remains under investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.