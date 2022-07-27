DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teen was shot early Wednesday morning in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 2:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Rio Drive in the Darlington area and found that a 16-year-old was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.