DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway in Darlington County after authorities said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Saturday.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies found the wounded teenager after responding about 1:30 a.m. to a home off Cashua Ferry Road to look into a report of shots being fired from a moving vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.