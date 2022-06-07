DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway in Darlington County after authorities said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Saturday.
Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies found the wounded teenager after responding about 1:30 a.m. to a home off Cashua Ferry Road to look into a report of shots being fired from a moving vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
