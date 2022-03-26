DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Darlington County.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. on Indian Branch Road near Branhams Airport Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic incident website.
No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.