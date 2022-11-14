DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Corporal David Jones.

It happened at 10:59 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said.

Keianna Benson | News13

Keianna Benson | News13

Keianna Benson | News13

The vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway and hit the front porch of one home, hit another home and then hit a nearby building, considered to be a community center or facility building.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.