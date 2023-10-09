DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Darlington County on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. along E. McIver Road, state troopers said. The pedestrian was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available and the incident is under investigation.

