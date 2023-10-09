DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Darlington County on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. along E. McIver Road, state troopers said. The pedestrian was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center.
The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available and the incident is under investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.