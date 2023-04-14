FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Cynthia Jackson’s son was killed in 2020. Jackson said her son, Brian Willis Jackson, was shot more than 20 times.

Jackson said she will not rest until everyone who was involved in the killing faces jail time.

On July 31, 2020, Jackson was allegedly shot and killed by Ronnie James McDougal Jr. on Silverpine Lane. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said McDougal was paid to commit the crime.

McDougal was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Warrants revealed there were three co-defendants in the case. The other defendants were not named in the warrants.

“The Jackson family wants justice because they didn’t have to kill my son or pay someone to do that,” Jackson said. “That is wrong and someone knows something. I just want justice for the Jackson family and my son. We need closure.”

Jackson said the person who paid to have her son killed needs to be caught as well as the people who were directly involved in the death.

Jackson said she will not give up. She continues to go to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to give them evidence.

“Someone knows something,” she said. “I just want justice for Brian Willis Jackson and the family. We need some closure right away. Why should we just keep grieving and grieving? It’s not right.”

Jackson left behind two kids, Breyon Jackson and Brianni Jackson. He was 31 years old.

News13 reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, but its spokesperson, Major David Young is out of office until next week.

Count on News13 for updates.