DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said.

Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death of Ozell McClain, 69, of Lamar.

McClain was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after authorities said he was stabbed Monday evening at a home on West Lynches River Road.

McMillan was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

