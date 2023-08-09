DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman already in jail on a murder charge in Darlington County is also facing new charges involving the deaths of three horses on her property in June 2022, deputies said.

Alison Causey Ward was arrested in late July and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone in the back of the head in June while they were “discussing the dogs,” according to arrest warrants. Coroner Todd Hardee on Wednesday identified the victim as Adam Ward, 49, Alison Ward’s husband.

On Wednesday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Ward has been charged with three counts of failure to bury a dead animal, stemming from an incident in June 2022 on her property in the 600 block of Joye Road, which is also where the deadly shooting took place.

Deputies, however, did not get information about the incident involving the horses until July 30.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators found that the horses, identified as “Daisy,” “Daisy’s child” and “Lady,” “had been inhumanly put down and that the bodies of the horses had been left out in a pasture at this location to rot and decay and were not properly disposed of.”

Ward is being held without bond in the W. Glenn Cambell Detention Center, online jail records show.